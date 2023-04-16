Binani: CDD demands action against Adamawa’s REC, others

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has condemned Sunday morning’s declaration of Senator Aishatu Dahiru also known as Binani as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election.

Recall Prof. Yusuf Hudu Ari, the Resident Electoral Commission (REC) for Adamawa State, had declared Binani as winner of the election under controversial circumstances.

This is as the state’s Collation Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, whose responsibility is to announce the results and declare winner was nowhere to be found.

However, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, however, nullified the declaration and suspended the collation of the results with immediate effect.

National Commissioner, of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this on Sunday in a statement on the commission’s verified Twitter handle.

“The REC, Returning Officer and all involved are hereby invited to the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja immediately,” Okoye said adding that a detailed statement will follow.

The CDD said it strongly condemned the announcement by the REC.

“The laws and procedures guiding Nigeria’s elections are such that only the returning officer can make such a declaration, which makes this recent announcement null and void.

“We call on @inecnigeria to immediately exercise its powers by continuing the collation process that was scheduled to resume today, sanction all erring officials who carried out this illegal announcement and ensure that results are publicly available to all citizens.

“It is important that laid down processes are adhered to avoid a breakdown of law and order in a heightened political environment. CDD will release a statement on the conduct of the elections later today,” the CDD said.