BIC, foundation harp on community learning 

A world leader in stationery, BIC, recently renovated classrooms at the Government Nursery and Primary School and Inclusive Unit in the Igando area of Lagos State.

The activity, held in partnership with Raising Star Africa Foundation, focused on providing educational accessibility for different children in African communities and enhancing the quality of the overall environment for students.

Speaking during the renovation, the Business Development Lead at BIC Nigeria, Adeyemi Ojo said: “Education remains a cornerstone for us at BIC. We have always supported schools and educational institutions in our local communities and will continue to do so.”

Expressing his delight, the founder of Raising Star Africa Foundation, Mr Michael Showunmi said: “We are delighted and grateful for partners such as BIC that continue to work with us to deliver our mission of improving quality of education and learning conditions for differently abled children and future generations.”