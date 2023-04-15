Benue killings: Sen Moro decries Umogidi attack, says it regrettable, unacceptable

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Abba Moro has decried the mayhem unleashed on Umogidi village Enetekpa Adoka district of Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of the state by armed herdsmen saying it is regrettable and unacceptable.

It would be recalled that about a week ago 51 persons including the 33 years son of the Otukpo Local Government Council Chairman were killed when the herders stormed the community.

That attack also left many injured and several properties in ruins.

Senator Moro who Saturday visited the village for the first time after the attack expressed shock at the level of devastation in the community.

He said no individual or government would be able to compensate and console the affected people, considering the level of damage caused to their lives and livelihood.

He said, “this is a sad thing. No individual or even the government can console you enough because of the wanton destruction of lives of your loved ones and your property. This is so regrettable and unacceptable.

“The behaviour of the Fulani herdsmen of today is different from the ones we lived peacefully together with in the time past. These are strange Fulani herdsmen.

“But I am working with all the stakeholders in the affected areas, no matter what it will cost us, to know what we can do to put a permanent end to this problem.”

The lawmaker who was accompanied on the visit by the Otukpo Council Chairman, Mr Bako Ejeh; the member representing Ugboju/Adoka State Constituency in the State Assembly, Mike Audu; A former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Egli Ahubi; A former Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Gabriel Olofu, among others urged the youths of the area to be on alert and also cooperate with security agencies to wade off the attackers.