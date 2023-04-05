Benue in ICU, says Gov-elect, Hyacinth Alia

—Says state is capable of feeding Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The governor-elect of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia on Wednesday painted a gloomy picture of life in the state, saying that the life of civil service is in Intensive Care Unit, ICU.

The governor-elect also said that Benue being an agrarian state is capable of feeding the nation, assuring that he would revive agriculture whenever he is sworn in.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Rev. Fr. Alia noted with regret that workers in the state are being owed a backlog of salaries as well as pensions.

Asked whether he will probe the governor Samuel Ortom-led administration, he said that he doesn’t know what is on the book now, adding that his administration is only coming to serve the people of the state.

He said, “I am grateful to all Nigerians of goodwill all progressive minds, particularly those who deemed it quite ideal for a very positive change to take place at these past elections.

“I happen to be the product of this great, free and fair election that took place. I remain very grateful to the presidency. The INEC remain quite firm and resolute for democracy to play out, and indeed, it happened. I’m hoping that Nigerians will continue to stay on the path of that which works for the nation.

“I know that we have more in common of what unites us than what divides us. Ethnicity should never be a card to tear us apart. Religion must not be an element to destroy us. What matters first, we are Nigerians. We have a common purpose of unity and unity as a force. We must stay and make our nation country to work. “

