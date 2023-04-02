BBtitans finale: Ipeleng, Ebubu evicted from reality show

Ipeleng Selepe and Ebubu Chuckwu, two of the six housemates that made it to the grand finale of the Big Brother Titans, have been evicted.

The 25-year-old prospective attorney (Ipeleng) and 28-year-old actor, Ebubu were shown the way out on Sunday while viewers of the heavily watched show continue to ponder on which of the housemate would triumph to be made the ultimate TITAN.

The winner be smiling home with a $100,000 cash prize, including endorsement deals and fame.

The show commenced with 20 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa on January 15 and reached its final week with six housemates left to compete for a grand prize on Sunday, April 2nd.

Before entering Big Brother’s house, Ipeleng Selepe had a YouTube channel where she posted interesting and insightful vlogs especially tailored towards skin care and a smattering of general content creation. Her account has since moved from under 1,000 subscribers to 12,400 subscribers.

See some reactions of fans below:

You did well Ipeleng it was great to watch you grow and discover yourself ….very strong and powerful tsamaya girl the world is waiting for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️#BBTitans #BBTitans2023 #ipeleng — Fikile Makhubu (@makhubu_fikile) April 2, 2023

Lol Ipeleng literally said she wants to focus on herself when they asked about Lukay. Proud of you my girl#bbtitans — Ipeleng | Gash1 (@Fifi_Feels) April 2, 2023

I love how ipeleng left before ebubu , this is the scripture we shall the ahead of our enemies!!! #BBTitans — IG-Cassynze (@cassandra1_st) April 2, 2023