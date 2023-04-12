Bayelsa gov poll: Diri clinches PDP ticket 

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

BAYELSA state governor, Senator Douye Diri has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state to contest the November 11 governorship election.

Diri, who was the sole aspirant polled a total of 305 yes votes from the delegates to emerge as the party candidate.

The primary held at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

The party delegates drawn from the eight local government areas of the state cast their votes to affirm the candidature of Diri as PDP flag bearer.

The Chairman of the Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Election Primary Committee and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, urged the people of the state to rally round the party during the forthcoming governorship poll.

He expressed happiness that the committee was able to conduct free and fair primary in the state, urging members to unite to ensure the victory of the party during the poll.

In his remarks, Diri pledged to lead the party to victory during the election, saying Bayelsa state is totally a PDP state judging from the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said, “In a democracy, people must be allowed to vote and the votes must count, that is why people of Bayelsa State must ensure that persons with violent tendencies are not enthrone in governance of the state.

“Voting pattern during the just concluded general election showed that Bayelsa State is totally PDP, our government has been able to bring back members who have left our party before to form a united party.

“In the past three years, our government has embarked on several infrastructural projects and prioritize the welfare of civil servants, we will consolidate on what we have on ground already during our second term.

“We will continue to take necessary steps to bring shared prosperity to Bayelsa State and it’s people.”