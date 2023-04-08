Bayelsa boat mishap: Death toll hits five

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The death in Thursday’s tragic boat mishap at Okoroma community along the Brass waterways in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has risen to five

This followed the recovery of three more bodies, two adults and a child, bringing to five the number of corpses so far recovered in the aftermath of the lone boat accident.

Sources at Okpoama told our correspondent that a team searching for victims of the boat accident are still combing the creeks and waterways on the Brass Island.

“The search effort is a bit difficult since there was no manifest to identify the number of passengers onboard the ill-fated boat.

“Some persons are still believed to be missing as the boat was carrying several passengers together with goods worth millions of naira, ‘ the source said.

Meantime, Governor Douye Diri, has expressed sadness over the tragic boat mishap.

The boat was said to be carrying scores of passengers and goods from Yenagoa to the Brass Island and neighbouring communities when it suddenly went under due to alleged overweight.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah quoted Diri as

deeply saddened by the fatal incident.

According to him, “Governor Diri has directed the relevant government agencies, including security agencies, to collaborate in the search-and-rescue efforts and ensure the recovery of all missing persons.

“The governor sympathised with injured victims and the families that lost persons in the sad incident.

He prayed that God will grant succour over the unfortunate mishap.”

The government, he added, would review the cause of such incidents in order to take steps to ensure safety of lives and goods on the state’s waterways.