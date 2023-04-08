Baba-Ahmed, ‘Obidients’ ready for Soyinka’s debate – Obi-Datti Movement 

Datti Baba-Ahmed Soyinka

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Obi-Datti Movement said the supporters of Labour Party, LP, otherwise known as ‘Obidients,’ and the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed are ready for the TV debate challenge called by the Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka

Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Movement, Prof Chris Nwakobia disclosed this in an interview on Arise TV on Saturday.

The Obi-Datti spokesman dared Soyinka to come out for the TV debate.

When asked if Baba-Ahmed will take up a debate with Soyinka, Nwaokobia said,“Oh yes, he will and effectively so. The least of the Obidients can take up that debate and do profoundly.

“I know Prof Wole Soyinka, I know he will not go for that debate because the point is that history is replete with facts and figures,” he added.

He said either Datti Baba-Ahmed or indeed, the least of the Obidients would square off with Soyinka if he dares to come out.

According to Nwakobia, Soyinka would not dare come out for the debate saying that the Nobel laureate, who he described as his mentor, goofed in siding with the alleged oppressors of the people.

The Obi-Datti Movement spokesperson further defended the assertions of Datti Baba-Ahmed, who had said it would be illegal to swear in Tinubu upon the fact that the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate did not win one-quarter of the votes in Abuja as stipulated in the constitution.

Nwakobia, however said he believes that Soyinka cannot come out for a debate with any member of the Obi-Datti Movement.

He saod,“Do you know that some of us see him as our mentor because he understands the fact that disobedience upon an unjust law is indeed the greatest respect for law.

“In 1965 or so with a gun he invaded a radio station and refused the announcement of Akintola as the winner of an election. History is such a beautiful spectacle and I implore my egbon and the esteemed laureate to oblige the young people who are saying that on the mandate given to Peter Obi to stand.”

“When those who are merchants in electoral larceny took their mandate with hot coal they cant close their hands because we are going to take it in the court.”

He described the 2023 presidential election as one that would beatify the 2007 election conducted by Prof Maurice Iwu.