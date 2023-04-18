Aviation workers maintain stand, threaten total shutdown of airports

…as air passengers express dissatisfaction

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS the strike enters its second day, Aviation Unions have threatened a complete shutdown of airport operations, despite requests from the Federal Government, FG, for aviation workers to sheathe their swords.

This reaction came, yesterday, even after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had in a statement, described the strike action as unnecessary and displeasing, stating that the issues firefighting the strike, were conditions that could be dealt with in-house.

Furthermore, Sirika bemoaned the resultant effect of the strike, saying that the strike action increased the hardship on citizens; affected flight schedules; led to economic losses and negatively impacted on the country’s aviation sector rating globally.

Our correspondent who visited the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, in Abuja, observed that the traditionally busy airport had its many activities reduced and many passengers were stranded as a result of the strike.

Specifically, the striking workers had closed down the check-in halls which, however, hugely reduced movements and caused long queues.

For the air passengers, the situation was unpalatable, as many of them were seen venting their displeasure over the disruption of airport activities.

One of the passengers who simply identified himself as Haruna Adamu, said the strike action was reasonable but could have been done in a manner that allows for continuity of airport operations.

He said: “I don’t have any issue with people expressing dissatisfaction when they are not treated right but how you express your problem matters a lot. These guys have not done well with halting scheduled fights because many of us here have very important places and meetings to catch up with. As it stands, I can’t go anywhere, and I was hopeful that everything will go seamlessly but here I am not sure of my movement.”

Another passenger who anonymously spoke to our correspondent, said: “I had arrived at the airport this morning and began to see some abnormal movements. I have always been a frequent air passenger so I know when something is up. But, the truth is that, I may not know the grievances of these Unions but what they should have done is to give the right communication. If the right Communication was given, I wouldn’t have been here today. I would have postponed all my meetings and plans. Well, the government should do what is right because this does not speak well for the country.”

On the other hand, in a brisk response to the Federal Government’s statement, the General Secretary Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Sikiru Waheed, told journalists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, in Abuja, that the next step of the strike, is to completely disrupt airport activities by shutting it down.

He said: “The second day of the ongoing strike will be even more effective. The first day of the strike was a warning to the public and the government that we are serious about our demands. Day two of the strike would be more effective than what you are seeing here now because we only used today as a warning to people that are traveling.”

Equally, he advised air passengers planning to travel on Tuesday to have a calculated movement as the Unions would be totally shutting down the airports.

“So, people who need to travel tomorrow should not book a flight for tomorrow because it is going to be a total shutdown. It is not going to be like today. By 5:00 am we will be here to shut down everywhere.

“We are appealing to all those that want to travel that they should shelve their journey for tomorrow because it may be disrupted. It is a warning for everyone in the public”, he said.