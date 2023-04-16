At 32 I have accomplished some of my greatest feats – Diiadem

By Ayo Onikoyi

Multiple award-winning brand influencer and beauty entrepreneur, Adeola Adeyemi, famously known as Diiadem sent social media into a meltdown on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 when she released some jaw-dropping, drop dead gorgeous images to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

The images were all shades of colours depicting beauty, glamour and panache, to underscore yet again what the mother of one represents in the beauty space.

While the images, photos and videos illuminated the social media space but what appeared to be more captivating were words she dropped to sum up her life at 32.

“32 here I am … I’ve been looking forward to you and it feels so damn good !! I feel truly and utterly alive. I’ve never felt so much joy, fulfilment , energized and immensely happy than I feel right now,” she stated on her Instagram page.

“I am so thankful to God for bringing me this far and how further He’s taking me . I have accomplished some of my greatest feats in the last year and I’m looking forward to breaking more barriers, conquering more territories both in my business and personal life .

“God has been so good to me , I can’t even deny how blessed I am ! I’m surrounded by true loves in my circle of families, friendships and you guys,I’m blessed .

“Thank you 31 for bringing me many blessings! here’s to 32 and the unending blessings , divine favours and mercies God has in store for me,” she added.

She was recently named as one of Leading Ladies Africa’s 100 Most Inspiring Women for 2023.