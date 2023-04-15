Aston Villa thrash Newcastle to continue European surge

Aston Villa are still going strong ahead of getting a European spot, after battering Newcastle 3-0 at Villa Park.

Ollie Watkins, the man in form is on target again, contributing to all of Villa’s goals with two goals and an assist.

Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring early on in the 11th minute, Watkins doubled their lead in four minutes after the hour mark and completed his brace in the 83rd minute.

The Englishman has hit ten goals in his last 12 matches.

Aston Villa have now scored in 18 consecutive Premier League games since Unai Emery took over in 2022.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could be kicked out of their third position if Manchester United gets at least a point as both parties are on 56 points.