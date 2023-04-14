Assets recovery: We are being careful to avoid re-looting — FG

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Government has said that it is being careful to ensure that repatriated and returned looted funds are not re-looted or misappropriated.

Special Adviser to President Muhammad Buhari on Assets Recovery, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku dropped this hint in Enugu during a CSO Roundtable Dialogue on the Status of Asset Recovery in Nigeria held at Bon Platinum Hotel, Enugu organised by CLEEN Foundation, an NGO powered by the FG to oversee the Asset Recovery.

Ibekaku said that there were agreements reached with the countries where the hitherto looted funds were recovered to see that they are judiciously utilized and channelled into projects that would impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

According to her, without conscientious adherence to the agreements, foreign countries would not have the confidence to deal with the Nigerian Government.

She explained that returning the looted funds to the states would not be possible owing to the rigorous processes reached in returning the looted funds which included litigations in courts in those countries.

Speaking on the essence of the Dialogue she said that it was important that Nigerians through CSOs would know how the recovered looted funds like the popular Abacha Loot are being utilised.

Hear her: “The importance of today’s meeting was that the CLEEN Foundation was recruited to monitor what is going on with recovered assets, especially the assets recovered before the implementation of PIDF projects, Lagos-Ibadan express road, Abuja-Kano expressway as well as second Niger bridge has the responsibility to bring together other Civil Society Organizations to create awareness about what the federal government is doing. And also to get other people and Nigerians how those assets are being used.

“The most important thing is knowledge gap of what is happening when the money is returned and what it is being used for, for the benefit of Nigerians should be in the public space and we felt from the government side that this information is not fully on board that people really don’t know that most of those funds had gone into part of the implementation of that project.

“And when the National Furan Authority, NFIA, responsible for overseeing these roads, when they come on board to present their aspect of how these funds have helped in making sure these projects are concluded, then we will get to see the other side of what government is doing and what civil society is talking about. The most important is to have the unity of understanding and to have the knowledge, that is why we need publicity to talk about what is going on.

“The programme is important because it gives the general public the understanding of what government is doing and since this is a CSO, it gives you the opportunity to ask them question. As Nigerian citizens you have right to know what is going on. And that’s why when money return to Nigeria, the process of making it public was to enable Nigeria know where the money is being channeled to, whether it is going to Abuja-Kano expressway, Second Niger bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway and so on.

“When you look at it, you see that there is a sense of trying to make sure the projects go round the country. So, it is not just the South or West but also the North. You can see there was a thinking behind the projects that are also being funded, so that even if you don’t see the cash, you can feel it when you go through the road and you can say, this is part of the recovered funds. It’s something people need to see. So, that is the whole essence of the meeting to communicate what is going on and I know CLEEN is going to display some of the activities of what is going on.”

The Executive Director, CLEEN Foundation, Mr.Gad Peter, explaining the essence of the Roundtable said that it was important that Nigerians know where the recovered loots are being channeled to, noting that Civil Society Organisations, CSOs are in a better position to educate Nigerians.

Peter said: “It is with deep sense of delight that I welcome all of our distinguished guests and participants to this CSO Roundtable Dialogue on the Status of Asset Recovery in Nigeria. One of the key objectives of this dialogue is to update you my colleagues and other key stakeholders on the progress success, possible areas of engagement and challenges recorded in the process of utilizing recovered looted assets as well as the roles of Civil society in ensuring these recovered funds assets are adequately utilized and accounted for.

“CLEEN Foundation is keenly aware of the devastating impact of corruption on societies including croding trust and the ability of governments to deliver to their citizens. It distorts the economies and access to key services. It hinders development and pushes citizens towards extremism.

“It is in recognition of the role corruption plays in undermining democracy that the US considers the fight against corruption as a core national security interest.

The CLEEN Foundation on the 10th of February 2021 was appointed by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the USA Government as the civil society organization to provide effective monitoring of the implementation of the tripartite agreement on the sharing, transfer, disposition, repatration, and management of the Forfeited Assets.

“The funds is for the benefit of the Nigerians for infrastructural development namely: Abuja- Kano Road, Second River Niger Bridge and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, I would want to quickly use this opportunity to appreciate the FG, the UK and US government and particularly the Federal Ministry of Justice for this partnership and opportunity that enable us to keep a close eyes on the full utilization of the Abacha loot

“One aspect of the agreements reached to prevent the re-looting of repatriated funds was a provison that civil society organizations would be involved in monitoring and reporting on the use of recovered loot. That way, a number of the countries from which the loot was being returned felt confident that the monies would not vanish into the pockets of government officials.

“Another innovation, which was agreed, was to use recovered loot for specific social programmes, which would directly benefit poor and vulnerable Nigerians who have over the decades bore the brunt of the grand scale corruption, which has characterized governance in Nigeria. I therefore urge you to help spread the gospel across various constituents you represent.

“In conclusion, this dialogue will provide each and every one of us the opportunity to understand in-depth the work that has been done and also reiterate the need for CSOs to fully participate in monitoring the government’s efforts in the application of these funds On behalf of CLEEN Foundation.”