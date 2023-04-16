Arsenal’s title hopes dim after 2-2 draw with West Ham

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Arsenal had a sluggish run handing out draws in back-to-back games and imminently putting a hole in their title chase following their 2-2 draw to West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

It was like Deja vu for the Gunners of what happened at Anfield the previous week, throwing away two-goal leads.

Gabriel Jesus’ tap-in gave the away side the lead in the 7th minute and Martin Odegaard doubled it 3 minutes after.

A penalty goal from Said Benrahma put the Hammers back in the game after 33 minutes, and Arsenal was also handed a spot-kick but Bukayo Saka missed the chance to go two up.

Jarrod Bowen levelled the game and handed them a vital one point for their battle against the drop.