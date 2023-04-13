Arsenal make move to sign Kante from Chelsea

Arsenal have enquired about the availability of N’Golo Kante with the French midfielder yet to extend his contract at Chelsea.

The future of the Frenchman at the Bridge is largely uncertain with his contract coming to an end in June this year.

Although Kante has held talks with Chelsea over a potential renewal, he is yet to put pen on paper to a new deal.

This development has since encouraged rival clubs like Arsenal to find out about his availability.

Other European clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are also linked to the 32-year-old midfielder.

However, reports claim that Kante is disposed to continuing his career in London.

“N’Golo wants to continue his career in London, where he has his habits. He liked working with Antonio Conte, but he was fired by Tottenham, Arsenal also enquired. I think he’ll extend his contract at Chelsea before perhaps leaving for the Gulf in two or three years,” an unnamed member of Kante’s entourage told Le Parisien.