Arm Benue Volunteer Guards to stop killings, Ortom begs FG

Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged the Federal Government to take over the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, and armed its personnel to enable them get fully involved in the quest to end worsening insecurity in the state.

The Governor who made the call shortly after visiting the victims of the herdsmen attack at Mgban Community, Nyiev Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state who are receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi said the call became necessary given the urgent need to strengthen security in the state.

The Governor pointed out that it was disheartening that in less than one week armed herders had killed “over 100 persons in Benue and if that continues we will be completely annihilated; this is not right.

“Though the President has charged security agencies to stand up to their responsibilities, they have been doing so much, that I know and I know the challenges they have, the funding, the lack of equipment and they are grossly inadequate to cover all the areas, but something has to be done.

“And that was why here in Benue we brought the idea of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs. If the Federal Government will also accept to arm them or take them over, train and arm them, I think it will do a lot of good to check the activities of the invaders, because all the members belong to various communities in the state.

“So for me I would not mind if the Federal Government decides to take them over and also arm them because the BSCVGs are not armed so when people come in with sophisticated weapons it is difficult for the guards to contain them.

“I think that the government must consider this idea and proposal closely because the primary responsibility of any responsible government should be to provide security for lives and property.

“That is the first thing that must be done, because if everyone is secured then there will be development but without security that will not be achieved.

“I also want to appeal to the politicians in our state who through whatever means got what they wanted in the elections to know that this issue of security is beyond politics.

“My administration will end by May 29 but Benue state will remain. They will take over, so it is good for them to start strategising on what they want to do instead of talking more than actually planing to do what they are supposed to do when they take over government.”