Appoemn seeks ways to improve Event Industry

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s Event Industry, under the umbrella of the Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria, (APPOEMN), have reiterated their commitment to growing the industry through various capacity development initiatives in other to make it a desirable one for everyone.

This statement was one of the high points of salient issues discussed at the handover ceremony of APPOEMN’s immediate past executives to the new ones which was held at a private dinner in Ikoyi, Lagos recently.

According to the newly elected APPOEMN President, Olufunbi Akinyosoye, she said the immediate past executives have laid a solid foundation which the new executives will build upon for the benefit of members and the industry as a whole.

Akinyosoye said she’s elated to be nominated as the fourth president of the association and is committed to working with other elected executives to institute initiatives that will promote standardization, growth, safety, collaboration and global recognition for the group.

“We have hit the ground running with our theme for the year as “Impact” and we promise to leave no one behind.” She assured.

The event also allowed the new executives to interact over dinner with the outgoing executives as well as the association’s board members who gave their words of advice on how best to drive the association taking it to the next level.

Mrs. Adefunke Kuyoro, the immediate past President urged her successors to encourage members to be more committed with dues, do business with integrity as well as build an association that embrace safety as a culture in the industry.

A board member, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, stressed the need for growing together and constant learning as key to success in the association.

Some of the board members in attendance at the dinner includes, Mrs. Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Mrs Yewande Rwang Dung , Kemi Adeleke, Omolara Akinosho , Kemi Dairo , and Mr. Akinboye Odeku, one of the association’s Gem

While the elected executives includes, Mohammed Tijani, (Vice President) Olatunji Olajumoke, (General Secretary), Funmi Latunji-Oni (Education Director)

Nike Akinyemi, (Finance Director) Ebunlomo Taiyese (Public Relations Director) Attoh Chinwe, (Events Director) Oyailo Felix, (Welfare Director), and Okunuga Inanwolay (logistics Director)