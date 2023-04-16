APGA wins Reps seat in Ebonyi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the rerun election for Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency in Ebonyi.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Augustine Ibegbu of Alex Ekwueme University, declared APGA candidate, Joseph Nwobashi as winner, on Sunday.

According to Ibegbu, Nwobashi won with 11,890 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Emmanuel Nwite of PDP, who got 11,150 votes and Mr Chinedu Oguta of Labour Party, who garnered 8,076 votes.

Meanwhile, Chibuike Nwanchor, the state Publicity Secretary of APGA, has congratulated Nwobashi for the victory and urged party members to continue to work together.

According to him, better days are ahead for the party.