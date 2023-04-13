APC Reps candidate, Obriki hails Johnny over chieftaincy title

The 2023 House of Representatives candidate of All Progressives Congress APC for Bomadi and Patani Federal Constituency, Delta State, Hon. Tamarankro Obriki has congratulated High Chief Michael Johnny on the chieftaincy title conferred on him by the Traditional Ruler of Gbaramatu Kingdom, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Johnny, Ijaw leader of APC in Delta State, received the chieftaincy title of ” Agadiwei” of Gbaramatu Kingdom, on Saturday at Oporoza, headquarters of the Kingdom.

In a statement on Saturday, Obriki said the chieftaincy title confered on Johnny was deserving and described Johnny as a selfless high network individual who puts his friends before himself.

Obriki said, ” High Chief Micheal Johnny has contributed immensely to the struggle of a better Ijaw land and Niger Delta. He is also a foundational leader of our great party APC in Delta State.”

” Chief Micheal Johnny worked assiduously for the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President-Elect, and also Mr. Joel Onowakpo Thomas, Senator-elect, and our leader Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the just concluded gubernatorial elections.”

He commended Johnny for working for all other APC candidates in and outside his constituency at the last elections.

” I am a beneficiary of Johnny’s large heart and benevolence gesture. On behalf of my teaming supporters, family and well wishers, I want to say congratulations to the brand new ” Agadiwei” of Gbaramatu kingdom. I know you will use this new responsibility to bring development to Gbaramatu kingdom”