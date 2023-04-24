APC dissolves Presidential Campaign Council

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has dissolved itself.

The council, set up in September last year, was headed by Plateau State governor, Simon Bako Lalong, as director general, while James Faleke was Secretary.

“Our great party, APC, has dissolved its Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, inaugurated last year to prosecute the 2023 presidential election.

‘’The dissolution was contained in a statement jointly signed by the DG of the Council, Gov Simon Lalong and the Secretary, James Faleke”, Bashir Ahmad, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications said in a tweet yesterday.

In the statement obtained by Vanguard and jointly signed by Lalong and Faleke, the party on behalf of the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, President Muhammadu Buhari; the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and other leaders, thanked all council members, leaders and supporters for working assiduously for the resounding victory of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The statement read: “Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilisation of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential ticket.

“The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign. We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect. This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The process of transitioning into a new era of a Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism.

‘’We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work”.