APC denies zoning 10th NASS leadership positions

By Idowu Bankole

All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports in sections of the media claiming the ruling party has zoned the 10th NASS leadership positions to a particular geo-political zone of the country.

Vanguard reported some forces in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are pushing to microzone the senate presidency of the incoming 10th National Assembly to the south-south geopolitical zone of the country, a move the President-elect, Bola Tinubu had vehemently rejected.

Reacting to the development, The APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, in a statement sent to Vanguard, denied the reports insisting that the ruling party is yet to zone the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly.

Morka noted that such reports being circulated on social media did not emanate from the party.

He said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.”

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels.”

A few senators from different geo-political zone of the country have indicated interest to lead the Senate, with former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godwill Akpabio, ex-governor of Abia Orji Uzo Kalu believed to be front liners in the quest to lead the 10th Senate