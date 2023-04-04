APC behind calls for interim govt to distract Nigerians — LP Chieftain

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Fresh facts emerged yesterday, that it was the All Progressive Congress, APC that instigated the call for interim Government.

Labour Party’s Anambra State House of Assembly member-elect for Onitsha constituency 2, Hon. Pat Okafor made the accusation during a ‘thank-you’ reception he held for the LP faithful, electorate and friends in his residence at Federal Housing Estate, ‘3-3,’ Onitsha suburb, for electing him, said the instigation came from APC and Tinubu on the discovery that the Labour Party and its Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has a weighty proof and concrete evidence at their disposal on how the presidential election was rigged in favour of Tinubu, as contained in LP’s election petition already pending at the Appeal Court.

Okafor further hinted that the allegation of interim Government was also aimed at distracting Obi, LP and Nigerians, especially the youths from demanding a change of the old order.

“Obi can’t instigate for interim Government because if there will be interim Government it is still the APC Government that will be in power. So it is APC and Tinubu that are jittery that Obi has gone to court as they demanded because he has proof and evidence of how he, (Obi), won the election but was rigged out.

“Obi has asked the people to calm down. You don’t arrest one without evidence. It is APC that is jittery about Obi’s victory during the Presidential election. Even Atiku Abubakar knows that Obi won the election and that is why they left the person that they said won the second position to accuse the third person, Obi, of instigating an interim Government,” he hinted.

“Obi won that election, let us see what the judiciary will do, it is going to be a public trial. The judiciary is going to be on public and world trials. That petition to the court by Obi rattles Tinubu and APC because it has facts in it. The evidence are there for the court to see,” he affirmed.

On why he (Okafor) left the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for LP, he reiterated that it was a party of money bags where money is worshipped and not the interest of the majority of Nigerians.

“PDP plays the role of money bags and we decided to leave the party and join our principal, Mr Peter Obi, for LP. We are seven of us going to the State House of Assembly.

“PDP is dead in Anambra State going by what played out in the 2023 general election. When I was in PDP I won the election because I had a better antecedent, background and popularity but so many factors that included, litigation, and intra-party crises, among others militated against my victory,” he revealed further.