APC begins direct primary in 105 Wards to choose Bayelsa guber candidate

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, on Friday commenced the conduct of the party primary election to choose its flagbearer for the Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled for November 11.

Addressing newsmen at the state party secretariat in Yenagoa, shortly after a meeting with party stalwarts and aspirants, the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Maj. Gen. A. T. Jibrin, explained that the party will adopt option A4 for the direct primary expected to hold in all the 105 wards in the state.

He noted that all arrangements have been concluded for a hitch-free exercise and assured party faithful of a free, transparent and peaceful primary election in the state.

Jibrin who we flanked by the Chairman of the Primary Election Appeal Committe, DIG Habila Joshua, and other members of both committees, said six aspirants have been cleared for the primary election.

The six aspirants are former Minister of State, Petroleum and former governor of the state, Chief Timipre Sylva, the 2019 governor-elect, Chief David Pereworimini Lyon, Festus Daumiebi Sunday, Prof Ongoebi Etebu Maureen, Ogomade Isikima Johnson, and Joshua Maciver.

He said: “The committee has had series of engagements with the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Bayelsa Police Command, Department of State Security Service, DSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, to seek advice on how to go about the exercise peacefully according to the regulations.

“We cannot give the total figures of party members because in some of the wards, you have up to 100 people, in some it’s less. So it is difficult because there are 105 wards, it’s difficult to have it off the top of my head. But just know that we have a register for all those that will participate. We will accredit everybody before they cast their votes.

“We assure of the compilation of the voters register based on our party register in each and every ward in the eight local government areas and nobody will be allowed to join the queue of voting until they are accredited.”

Members of the primary election committee is headed by its Chairman Major General AT Jibrin, other members of the committee are Adejoh Seer, secretary, Dr Ndubusi Agbo, Muhanned Diwar, Abdulmalik Mohammed, Mr Opemipo Olorunfemi and Hon Titi oseni.