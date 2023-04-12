Anyanwu emerges PDP gov candidate in Imo

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu has emerged the PDP governorship candidate for the November 11 Imo State Governorship Election.

This followed the PDP’s primary held on Wednesday the party’s primary in its state secretariat along the Okigwe Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Anyanwu is expected to challenge the reelection of Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that off-cycle governorship elections are expected to hold in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states on November 11, 2023.

According to the State Organising Secretary of the PDP, Lawrence Biado, the seven-man electoral panel constituted by the National Working Committee headed by Kenneth Okon is present to monitor the primary in Imo.

Meanwhile, a former Governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, was absent at the event.

Recall that Ihedioha had, a few weeks ago, pulled out from the PDP governorship race.

In January 2020, the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State after barely seven months in office.