Another tricycle armed robber set ablaze in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

Barely one week after five tricycle armed robbers were reportedly burnt alive for snatching a tricycle from its owner at Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra State, another suspected tricycle armed robber has been burnt alive for allegedly snatching a tricycle in the same Nkpor community.

According to an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, the unidentified robber in the company of three other gang members, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, driving in a tricycle had snatched a tricycle from its driver at about 7am yesterday.

Luck however ran out on them as they met severe resistance by some brave and able-bodied youths who rose in defence of the driver.

In the resulting confusion that ensued, the armed robbers shot sporadically into the air and drove off in the tricycle they came with, leaving one of their members behind to drive off the snatched tricycle.

But the youths gave the armed robbers a hot chase and eventually caught up with the one driving the snatched tricycle at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, while the three other members managed to escape.

The alleged arrested suspect was then brought back to the scene of the incident where he was beaten to pulp and set ablaze alive in broad daylight as people watched helplessly in bemusement.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said that there has been increasing in tricycle armed robberies in Nkpor, Onitsha and Ogidi axis and called for police and other security operatives to ensure constant patrol of the said communities.