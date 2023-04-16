Another APC candidate wins House of Rep seat in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THERE was wild jubilation in the camp of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Saturday night after its candidate, Mr Clement Jimbo was declared winner of the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal constituency seat by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Jimbo’s win has brought the number of House of Representatives seats won by the APC in the State to two, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won seven (7).

Clement Jimbo won the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal constituency by scoring a total of 22, 225 votes to defeat the serving member seeking a re-election and candidate of the PDP, Mr. Aniekan Umanah who scored 20, 793 votes.

Recall that the APC also won the Ikot Ekpene federal constituency seat in the State during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The Ikono/Ini federal constituency according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) in the State, Dr Cyril Omorogbe was cancelled following the disruptions and violence that marred the Saturday Re-run exercise held in 17 polling units in Ikono local government area.

After Jimbo was declared winner of the Saturday supplementary election, thousands of the party supporters trooped to the Uyo residence of Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio to celebrate their victory.

Addressing the APC supporters, Senator Akpabio attributed the party’s victory to the Almighty God and the support of the people, and enjoined the Rep Member-elect not to take the constituents support for granted but to strive and empower them when he assumes office.

“This victory did not come easy as the odds were stacked against our party but at the end the will of the people prevailed. With this victory, our party has added to the number of Members-elect in the National Assembly. I must commend all of you for this support,” Akpabio said.

On his part, the Rep Member-elect, Clement Jimbo expressed gratitude to Senator Akpabio for the critical role he played in his victory, his support and political mentorship.

He promised to work in the interest of his constituency and Akwa Ibom State in particular, adding that he support laws that would improve the living standard of the people as well as good governance in the country.

With the victory, Senator Akpabio has consolidated on the earlier achievement of the party having won Senatorial and House of Representatives seats, for the first time in the political history of Akwa Ibom State.