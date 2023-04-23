AMVCA Nominations: Tobi Bakre, Toolz, Scarlet Gomez, others react

By Ayo Onikoyi

As the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) sauntered into town with nominees’ list of actors, actresses, directors, designers, editors, makeup artists, and content creators that would take the centre-stage on May 20, 2023, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, reactions have started to pour in.

Tobi Bakre took to Twitter to express his appreciation, saying, “Thank you @africamagictv @DStvNg for the nomination in the category ‘Best Actor in a Drama/TV Series.” He went on to express his admiration for the other actors in the category, stating, “E dey sweet me make I no lie.” Tobi also gave a shout-out to his fans, acknowledging their constant support over the years, saying, “Big shout out to all of you. Years counting now, and the support is still massive.”

Scarlet Gomez, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the Showmax original TV series Wura, took to Instagram to express her overwhelming emotions. She exclaimed, “How do I even begin? Where do I starttttttt??? You see GOD EHNNNNN!!!! This shock plenty ooo”. She went on to thank Rogers Ofime, Ric Osai, and the entire production, cast, and crew of #WuraShowmax, acknowledging their contributions to this success. She gave a special shout-out to her fans for watching Wura, stating, “We are just getting started. HARD WORK PAYS OFF!!!! Don’t let them tell you otherwise!!!”

Toolz, whose podcast show “Offair Show” was nominated for the Best Unscripted Original category at the AMVCA, took to Twitter to express her overwhelming excitement. She wrote, “Oh my goodness!!! Offairshow has been nominated for #AMVCA in the Best Unscripted Original category. Thank you to our #OffAirGang and the incredible team behind #OffAirShowWithGbemiandToolz for getting us here!” Her gratitude and appreciation for her team and fans were evident in her enthusiastic tweet.

Daniel Etim Effiong, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the movie KOFA; Elozonam, who was nominated for “Best Online Social Content Creator”; Ini Dima Okojie, who received her first-ever AMVCA nomination for her portrayal of the character Ramat in the Showmax TV series, Flawsome as well as Chidi Mokeme, nominated for Best Actor in “Shanty Town” and others reacted to the nominations.