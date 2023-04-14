Amotekun arrests man for robbery, attempted murder in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Operatives of Amotekun Corps in Ogun State have arrested a 40-year-old suspect (name withheld) for attempted murder of one Mohammed Bashiru, and snatching of his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, valued at N450,000.

The crime took place at Ode-Remo in the Remo North Local Government area of the state.

A statement by Amotekun Corps Commander in the state, CP David Akinremi (retd) said the suspect, who pretended to be passenger, used knife to slit Mohammed Bashiru on the right side of his neck before snatching the motorcycle.

The statement read: “on April 4, 2023 at about 1000 hours at Anglican Church area, Ode-Remo in Remo North Local Government area of Ogun State, one Mohammed Bashiru, a commercial motorcyclist, while riding his red colour Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with number plate, SGM 220 WA, valued at N450,000 in search of passengers, the suspect, aged 40 years, pretended to be one by flagging down the complainant.

“As soon as he stopped to convey him at Anglican Church area Ode-Remo, an agreement fare of N800 was reached to and fro Iperu.

“On arrival at Iperu, the suspect discovered the location was not suitable for him to carry out his evil intention, he asked the complainant to proceed to Abuja Bar area at Ilisan Remo.

“At this location, the suspect saw that the area was lonely and suddenly brought out a sharp knife from his pocket while on motion, he slit the right side of his victim’s neck, pushed him off and snatched the motorcycle to unknown destination.

“The victim as a result of the injury was rushed to Ogere Medical Centre, where he was treated and discharged.

“The suspect then removed the number plate of the motorcycle and dumped same in a latrine in his residence and took the motorcycle to a burial ground at Kehinde Avenue, Isara-Remo.

“Painstaking intelligence by our operatives led to the arrest of the suspect and recovery of the stolen motorcycle, while he was looking for would-be buyers.”

According to him, the suspect has confessed to the commission of the crime on interrogation adding that the suspect has been transferred to the State CID for prosecution.