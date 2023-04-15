AMASEIKUMOR: Stand for truth, justice, Tompolo urges Nigerians at Gbaramatu festival

Tompolo

By Akpokona Omafuaire, OPOROZA

FORMER MEND leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a Tompolo Saturday went spiritual with a call on Nigerians especially Politicians, traditional rulers and clergy to do what is right at all times as well as speak and stand by the truth.

Tompolo made the call during a chat with newsmen during the grand finale of the Amaseikumor annual festival 2023 held at Oporoza Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He said, “My message to everybody and Nigerians. Everybody should do the right thing. Be you politicians, traditional rulers, or Pastors, everybody should stand by the truth.

“This festival is the most important and highest celebrated in the Gbaramatu kingdom during the ancient days as at now.

“At the end of every celebration, the people of Gbaramatu usually enjoy unprecedented peace and unity within and outside the kingdom.” He added

Tompolo who joined his kinsmen in celebration of the Amaseikumor annual Festival 2023 said the festival brings peace and development to the Ijaw nation at large.

He earlier acknowledged dignitaries who came from various States as the masquerades made entry into the venue with cultural dance steps.

Tompolo greeted the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, HRM. Oboro Gbaraun who was flanked by other kings from the Niger Delta region before he decorated the masquerades with naira notes.

As the annual Amaseikumor festival 2023 comes to an end, the Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom,HRM. Oboro Gbaraun II conferred Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Michael Johnny with the “Agadiwei” title along with others.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Michael Johnny who spoke on behalf of the new Chiefs promised that they will use their titles to attract more development to the people of Gbaramatu Kingdom.

Earlier, the Fiyiowei of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Chief Godspwoer Gbenekama said the titles are not like that of the Church. He advised the male chiefs not to use the titles to cease and force women into marriages without their consent.

He warned that they shall be stripped of their titles if they do otherwise.

“You don’t use our traditional title to woe women. It’s an abomination if you do that. Don’t come and flaunt your riches here. Don’t use your title in the market places. If you do, the King will deal decisively with you.

“No title is hereditary. According to the rules and regulations of the Kingdom so that you’re not dealt with” he admonished.

Meanwhile, Esaba Community defeated Oporoza Community 1-0 in a football match as part of activities marking the Amaseikumor festival. They were presented with a trophy today.

Highpoint of the event was a traditional wrestling competition between wrestlers from Bayelsa and Delta States.