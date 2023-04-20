A’Ibom Royal father commends gov Udom over state Map

Udom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Paramount Ruler of Eket local government area of Akwa Ibom State, Edidem Etim Abia, commended the incumbent Governor for his courage and determination to ensuring that the state has an official gazetted Map.

The Royal father who spoke in an interview in his Eket Palace, described a Map for the state as a vital tool for ensuring peace and stability.

He drew attention to the fact that a Map of the State would prevent Local Government Areas from making claims on territories that are not rightfully theirs

His words: “We couldn’t have continued as a state without having an official gazetted Map.

The Governor has done well. He has the courage to do the right thing and not minding anybody.

“This Map is expected to show clearly where the boundary of each Local Government is and bring to an end all the fights. What was circulated in the past was not an official Map, it was something someone drew and people used it.

“And that Map created a lot of problems. We in Eket have been fighting since 1914 to get the proper boundary demarcated between us and Ibeno LGA. This case went up to the Privy council, the highest court in the British Empire.

“And right from Nigeria, Eket won the case both in the High Court, Court of Appeal to the British Council. Ibeno never accepted that Judgment. It is not up to Ibeno to implement the judgement but when there is a judgment that involves land it is the Government that should implement the judgment.

“But successive Governments haven’t implemented the judgement. We also joined in the case to argue where QIT(Qua Iboe Terminal) is and they lost, and the appeal was thrown out. But still they won’t give up.

“So this Map is very important, not just for Eket alone because it affected Onna, Mkpat Enin, Eastern Obolo and Ikot Abasi Local government areas”

The Atta Ekid Afid, noted that the importance of the State’s Map could not be over-emphasized as it would also end years of boundaries disputes between the State and its neighbouring communities.

He specially commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for exceeding expectations in terms of development of Akwa Ibom State, stressing that despite challenges, he remained resolute in his efforts and commitment to develop the state.

“Mr Udom Emmanuel has put Akwa Ibom State among most developed states in Nigeria. He has touched every local Government Area. I am surprised that he had to wait this long to commission Eket-Etinan road.

“He should have commissioned the road in sections. Akwa Ibom State is one of the smallest states that is doing very well. Thanks to people like Governor Udom Emmanuel. He has exceeded expectations”, the royal father asserted.