A’Ibom Assembly passes bill to establish state’s map into law

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed a bill to provide for a gazetted map for the state and other matters connected therewith into law.

The state law on the Akwa Ibom State Map Establishment took effect from yesterday.

The passage of the bill at the plenary followed the submission of the report of the Joint Committee on Lands and Housing, Boundary and Conflict Resolution and Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by the committee chairman, Udo Akpan during yesterday’s plenary.

According to the committee’s report, the bill, which was sponsored by the member representing Eket state constituency, David Lawrence, would help reduce agitations and communal conflicts, enhance and promote development within the mapped-out boundaries.

“The bill will enhance cultural affinities of the people within the boundaries and make for easy identification and placements. It will also assist in the proper identification and allocation of resources domiciled in the component units,” the reported added.

The report recommended that all government White Paper on boundary issues across the state be taken into consideration and implemented without delay.

The Bill was co-sponsored by Sir Udo Kierian Akpan (Oruk Anam), Aniefiok Akpan (Etinan), Nse Essien (Onna), Mark Esset (Nsit Atai), Victor Ekwere (Mkpat Enin), Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo), Otobong Bob (Nsit Ubium), Godwin Ekpo (Ibiono Ibom) and KufreAbasi Edidem (Itu).

Similarly the House at plenary also passed “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Akwa Ibom State Rural Access Roads Agency and Fund for the Management, Development. Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Maintenance of Class B, Class C and Class D Roads in Akwa Ibom State and for funding and other matters connected therewith.”

In his brief remarks, the Speaker, Mr. Aniekan Bassey, directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Nsikak Orok, to transmit clean copies of both bills to the governor for assent.