Aguero breaks silence on Messi returning to Barcelona

Former Manchester City forward, Sergio Aguero, has admitted he will like to see Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi return to Barcelona.

Aguero and Messi are buddies and both were once teammates with the Argentina national team.

Reports over the past few months have strongly linked Messi with a return to Barcelona as his PSG contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old and the French champions are not interested in renewing the deal.

“Wherever he feels like. That is the best place for him,” Aguero told Stake.

“I wish Leo the best because he deserves it. Nothing can beat whatever his choice is.”

He added, “I would love to see him play for Barca again, but as I said, it is on him to decide.

“We all know what Leo can give back to Barca once more.”