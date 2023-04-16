Afro Zanga Queen, Memmuchi on fire, releases new song

The long awaited debut single of Synergy Soundz @synergysoundz ‘s fast rising teenage Afrobeats singing sensation, Memmuchi @memmuch.official is finally out.

Synegy sounds dropped the single on all platforms Friday, April 14, 2023. The single titled POKOE is a heart-warming collaboration, featuring award winning afrobeats superstar, Goya Menor.

Born Chinemerem Nkwazema, Memmuchi who just turned 18 years in March holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Finland.

Combining her education with her music which she is so passionate about, Memmuchi still managed to put together a body of work which contains 13 tracks, including another potential chartbuster collaboration with fellow female Arobeats sensation, Lade.

Getting set to take the Afrobeats industry by storm, Memmuchi describes her brand of Afrobeats as Afro Zanga, with her sonic beats and haunting vocals which connect with audiences worldwide.

Just back from a working vacation, Memmuchi made out time to record a video in South Africa for another of her much anticipated singles titled “Money And Power”.