AfDB boss congratulates Dangote at 66

The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has congratulated Africa’s richest person, Aliko Dangote, on his 66th birthday.

In his verified tweeter handle, @akin_adesina, the AFDB boss said the accomplishments of the founder and chair of the Dangote Group as legendary.

Dr. Adesina, in the tweet added, “Your humility and generosity are your best assets.”

Here is the full tweet, “Hearty congratulations from Grace and I to our dearest friend and brother ⁦

@AlikoDangote

⁩ as you celebrate your 66th birthday today. Your life is an inspiration. Your accomplishments are legendary. Your humility and generosity are your best assets. Many happy returns! 💕”

Aliko Dangote, is Africa’s richest person, who founded and chairs Dangote Cement, the continent’s largest cement producer.

He owns 85% of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.

Dangote Cement has the capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.

After many years in development, Dangote’s fertilizer plant in Nigeria began operations in March 2022.

Dangote Refinery has been under construction since 2016 and is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries once complete.