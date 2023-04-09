Breaking: Adesanya knocks out Pereira in second round

Undefeated and current UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya

It took Israel Adesanya just two rounds to end Alex Pereira’s dominance and reclaim the middleweight title he lost last November.

Bookmakers had favoured Adesanya to win, but you many not be too far from the truth if you say even he didn’t see his victory coming that quick.

Adesanya has been in the shadows of the Brazilian since 2017 when they first met in kick-boxing.

But one fierce punch from Izzy’s right hand put out Pereira’s lights and handed the belt back to the Nigerian.

Just before the decisive punch, it was looking like it was going to be a repeat of November when Pereira had Adesanya boxed into a corner, sending head kicks and body shots.

Adesanya’s response came out of the blues and caught Pereira unaware, putting him to sleep just like it was for Adesanya during their meeting in kick-boxing