Adeleke pledges sustained support for rural infrastructure development

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has pledged continued support for infrastructure development of rural communities in the state.

He gave the assurance during a familiarisation visit to the Osun Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) at the Old Government Press Building, Old Ikirun Road, Aderin, Osogbo where he restated his support and commitment to infrastructure development in the rural areas of the state through the RAAMP.

The governor who was represented by the Supervisor on Infrastructure Development, Dr. Bashir Tokunbo Salami, stated that the Adeleke administration would focus on infrastructure development in the state and all necessary requisites would be put in place to achieve this.

He stressed that the present administration knows the importance and relevance of the project being an externally funded project working assiduously for the emancipation of the grassroots people and elevation of value added chain through rehabilitation and construction of access roads as well as Construction of Agro Logistic Centre adding that the present administration would provide an enabling atmosphere for the Project to achieve her mandate.

In his words: “I appreciate the roles that the project is playing in the development of the rural areas on one hand and that of the development partners on the other hand. This administration would do everything possible within its powers to achieve the best for the state so that our people would enjoy the dividend of democracy.”

Earlier the Project Coordinator, Popoola Rasaq Okediya, who briefed Salami on the activities of the project since its transition to the RAAMP, explained that the excellent performance of the project under RAMP-2 qualified the state to participate in the RAAMP.

He explained that the project, among other things, would upgrade 160km rural roads, spots improvement would be done on 400km, while backlog maintenance and rehabilitation on 450km rural roads, as well as routine maintenance would be carried out.

Okediya maintained that in addition to the previous project, another component – Agricultural Marketing – would focus on the construction of Agro-Logistic Centres in strategic locations using the multi-dimensional indicators as laid down by the Donor Partners.

He also commended the state government for the support and cooperation by providing conducive and enabling environment for the Project to operate and restated the commitment and patriotism exhibited by the staff members of the project in carrying out their duties diligently, effectively and efficiently with transparency, accountability and probity.

“The Project will construct international standard Agro Logistic Centres where all facilities and amenities would be provided to take care of the value-added chain. This administration has been supportive since its inception in all ramifications. To this end, the staff members are so enthusiastic in carrying out their duties with patriotism and due diligence,” he added.

Other highlights of the visit include inspection of the project office and the general store where all equipment for the routine maintenance are being kept.