Adebule condoles with Bola Ajibola family 

The Senator-elect for Lagos West Senatorial District Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule has commiserated with the family of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Abdul Jabar Bola Ajibola.

She also condoled with the Ogun state government, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Federal government and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the death of the eminent jurist.

According to her, the death of the legal giant has left a huge vacuum for the country and legal world to fill.

“He was an embodiment of what an outstanding jurist should be. He was a respected leader of both the Bar and the Bench and an accomplished judicial officer,” she said.

Adebule urged Nigerian leaders to emulate the late Ajibola’s exemplary lifestyle.

“Despite attaining the peak of his illustrious career, Baba’s humility was amazing. We must not forget that he was a great silent philanthropist.

His Islamic consciousness was a big lesson for the wealthy and influential people in our midst never to forget their creator,” she said.

The Senator-elect prayed to Almighty Allah to show compassion on his soul, forgive the shortcomings of the late Ajibola and admit him into Al-Jannah Firdaus.