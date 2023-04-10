ADC warns against anti-party activities in Kogi

… vows to discipline those involved

By Fortune Eromosele

The African Democratic Congress, ADC has cautioned against anti-party activities in Kogi state, adding that it will punish those involved in the unconstitutional act.

ADC Chairman, Kogi State, Kingsley Temitope Ogga gave the stern warning in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, where he disclosed that some notable members of ADC in Kogi state were involved in anti-party activities during the just concluded elections.

Ogga chided the perpetrators for campaigning for the President-elect of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement read in part: “Let me state here without mincing words that as politicians, anti-party activities are a very serious offense. No party anywhere in the world takes the issue of anti-party activities with levity. It is either you are a party member or you stay out of the party.

“I want to make it abundantly clear here that it is no longer secret that some notable members of ADC in Kogi State were involved in anti-party activities during the just concluded elections. We noticed the heinous act perpetrated by these characters but needed to wait till after the elections in order not to rock the boat.

“As law-abiding party loyalists that operate solely on the principles of democracy, we cannot tolerate indiscipline in our party. As democrats, I as the State Chairman of the party and with the executive members of the party in the state cannot stand and fold our arms to watch our great party slide into abyss.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the most embarrassing of the illicit acts of members was that of the House of Representative candidate of the party and reelected House of Representatives.

“Himself and many others were openly involved in anti-party activities by campaigning for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinibu during the presidential election. This ignoble action and his cohorts are seriously against the spirit of democracy and the constitution of our great party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).”

The Kogi State ADC Chairman, reiterated that anti-party activities were a great misconduct and attract grievous sanctions to those who choose to be perpetrators.

He said, “For the avoidance of doubt, anti-party activities are a great misconduct and therefore attract grievous punitive measures as enshrined in the constitution of our party. It, therefore, came to us as a matter of shock to see a candidate of status carry out anti-party activities with wanton impunity during the presidential election. Their actions created unnecessary distrust among party faithful across Kogi State. This is inimical to the success of a growing party like ours and therefore has generated serious setbacks to the gains we have made across Kogi State in the past years.

“Let me state categorically here that after much investigation and deliberations by the Kogi State Executives of ADC, we have set up a Disciplinary Committee to try all that are involved, if found wanting in their conducts will face the music accordingly. This to us as members of Kogi State Executives of ADC are not pleased and would not want the party to derail by the arrogance and actions of some few individuals.

“As civilized democrats that will not just wake up one morning to take actions against these moles have since mobilized the adhoc committee set up to handle their misconducts, given it appropriate terms of reference and directed to conclude its assignment within Five days. The Seven-man committee headed by highly respected members has since commenced its exercise.

“Meanwhile, the State Party Secretary, Adaji John Udale is hereby directed to stop parading himself as Acting State Chairman of our Party, and by this notice we strongly advise all members of ADC and the general public to take note of this very important warning. Whoever does otherwise is at his own peril.

“Our decisions as stated above have since been conveyed to the National Caretaker Committee of our party, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Law Enforcement Agencies and other relevant bodies in Nigeria.”