Adamawa: Why I resigned as VC to become Fintiri’s running mate – Dep Gov-elect

The Deputy Governor-elect of Adamawa state, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, has explained why she resigned as the Vice Chancellor of Adamawa State University to become the running mate to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Farauta noted that she was prompted to leave her VC post and go for the deputy governorship position by the people of her community and the governor.

The former Vice Chancellor said it is time for all parties to put politics behind and join hands to unite the people of the state.

Farauta said this in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

She said, “Life is about taking risks and whatever you do in life amounts to taking risks. I knew that when I left the classroom and university environment to take up being the running mate of a sitting governor, it’s either I win or I lose.

“I believe that God orders people’s destinies and whatever comes your way is a risk and whatever you take up to do in life, as long as you believe in God, and believe in yourself, God will sort it out with you.”

“The community prompted me, my people prompted me and of course my boss did,” she added.

Recall that Adamawa governorship election extended to a supplementary poll, which was greeted with controversies.

Farauta further said, “We might have hurt each other in the process of politicking. Now, that is over, we should put it behind us as brothers and sisters, mend our fences because the things that unite us are more than the things that divide us.

“If we focus on things that unite us as Adamawa citizens and Nigerians, we will build a better Adamawa State for ourselves and our children yet unborn,” she added.

The Deputy governor-elect also promised to speak to the governor to see how they can talk to different groups in the state “to mend every fence that have been broken during this politicking.”