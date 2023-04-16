Adamawa rerun: DSS investigates attack on staff

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services has commenced an investigation into the attack unleashed on one of its operatives during the controversial governorship election re-run in Adamawa State.

In a video that has gone viral, an official of the DSS is seen being manhandled by some political thugs in Yola.

Reacting to the ugly development, the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya said a full investigation into the matter had begun but did not give further details in a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday.

Afunanya said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to a trending video on social media in which someone suspected to be its staff was allegedly manhandled by some political miscreants in Adamawa State. This followed developments arising from the supplementary governorship election in the State.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that it has commenced a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident.”

“While calling for calm, the Service also implores concerned parties in Adamawa State to remain peace loving and shun violence,” the DSS Spokesman said.