Adamawa: NSCDC boss summons State Commandant

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barely a day after the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Baba Alkali redeployed the Adamawa State Police Commissioner, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has also summoned the state Commandant, Muhammad Bello to the Corps headquarters in Abuja.

Bello is to explain his role in Sunday’s failed attempt by the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner REC in the state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari to usurp powers of the Chief Returning Officer and unilaterally declare the All Progressives Congress APC Governorship Candidate, Aisha Dahiru Binani as Governor-elect.

“Given the controversy surrounding the just concluded Adamawa State governorship rerun election where the Corps was alleged of complicity along with other security agencies, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, PhD, mni, OFR, has summoned the State Commandant, Muhammad Bello, to the Corps’ National Headquarters, Abuja”, said Director of Public Relations at reg NSCDC Headquarters, Commandant Olusola Odumosu.

According to him, the CG directed the State Commandant to immediately hand over affairs of the Command to his immediate subordinate to allow him time to provide the management of the Corps with an explanation on the role he played in the exercise.

Dr Audi emphasised that NSCDC is a non-partisan, non-political organisation that will not tolerate the involvement of personnel or any of its formation in political controversies as widely alleged.

“I have summoned the State Commandant to National Headquarters to face the management team and explain himself in clear terms.

“We are known for our integrity, neutrality and non-partisanship in election matters, that is why we will not take the case of Adamawa lightly.

“I have ordered him to hand over the Command to his immediate deputy because his role in the rerun election is currently being investigated and if he is found culpable, then he will have himself to blame,” CG said.