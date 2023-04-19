Adamawa guber: Fintiri to get Certificate of Return in Abuja — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said it will present the certificate of return (CoR) to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri in Abuja.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on its verified twitter handle on Wednesday (today).

According to INEC, the presentation would take place at its headquarters conference room, in Abuja.

Recall that Finiri won his re-election after Saturday’s supplementary elections, which generated controversies.

The INEC statement reads, “Following the conclusion of supplementary elections nationwide and the declaration of winners, the Commission will present certificates of return to the Adamawa State Governor and Deputy Governor-elect at 3pm today (Wednesday).

“Similarly, members of the National Assembly-elect (Senators and House of Representatives) will receive their certificates from 11am today,” the Commission stated.

Meanwhile, the Commission, has asked members of State Houses of Assembly-elect to contact the commission’s state offices for their certificates.