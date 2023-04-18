Adamawa: CTA urges INEC to immediately  resume, conclude collation process

***Says Action of REC poses a threat to the sanctity of our democracy

***Says the illegal announcement is a gross violation of Section 25 of the Electoral Act 2022

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CENTRE for Transparency Advocacy, CTA has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC should as a matter of urgency, resume and conclude the collation process and announce a winner in order to douse tension and frayed nerves that have been created by what it described as the reckless announcement of Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Ari.

The CTA has condemned in strong terms the gross misconduct of the disgraced and suspended REC of Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Ari, where he announced the results of the just-concluded supplementary election, in clear violation of electoral laws.

In a statement yesterday by Executive Director, CTA, Faith Nwadishi, the election Observer group described the action of REC poses a threat to the sanctity of our democracy, saying that the illegal announcement is a gross violation of Section 25 of the Electoral Act 2022.

Nwadishi said, “The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) is deeply concerned about recent developments in Adamawa State, where the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, announced the results of the just-concluded supplementary election, in clear violation of electoral laws.

“This illegal announcement is a gross violation of Section 25 of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides for the announcement and declaration of election results, and poses a threat to the sanctity of our democracy.

“We condemn this act in the strongest possible terms and call for swift and decisive action to be taken against all those involved, including Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari. Additionally, we express grave concern over the involvement of DSS personnel in this shameful act of money politics. The DSS must investigate this matter and thoroughly punish any personnel involved in this act of conscience trading. Our security agencies must operate with the highest level of integrity, and such behaviour is unacceptable.

“INEC should as a matter of urgency, resume and conclude the collation process and announce a winner. This will douse the tension and frayed nerves that have been created by the reckless announcement of Barrister Hudu Ari. Equally, the concluding process must be transparent.

“While we commend the leadership of the INEC for suspending Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, and the request of the Commission to the Inspector General of Police to arrest Barrister Hudu, is a step in the right direction.

“We condemn the recent attack on an INEC national commissioner and call on security agencies to identify and hold accountable those responsible. It is imperative that INEC releases the official results of the election immediately to prevent further damage to the credibility of the electoral process. We urge INEC to take all necessary measures to prevent any incidents of misconduct by its officials and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

“We remind all stakeholders that the Electoral Act 2022 provides for the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria. Section 26 of the Act specifically provides for the oat of neutrality, which all INEC officials, including Resident Electoral Commissioners, are required to take. Any attempt to manipulate the electoral process or influence the outcome of elections is a criminal offence and must be punished accordingly. We call on the Inspector General of Police to fast-track the request by INEC to order the arrest of Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari and prosecute him accordingly. This brazen and shameful conduct of the Adamawa REC should not be allowed to go unpunished, and INEC would have exonerated itself from this global embarrassment.

“We call on all Nigerians to remain vigilant and report any incidents of electoral malpractice or misconduct to the appropriate authorities. We also urge the government to take steps to ensure the independence and integrity of INEC and guarantee that the electoral process is free, fair, and credible.”