Actor Kunle Remi reacts after being snubbed by AMVCA

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi has reacted to his absence from the nomination list for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023.

Although Remi played the leading role in the epic film ‘Anikulapo’ which got 16 nominations, the actor got none.

Kunle’s love interest in the movie Bimbo Ademoye was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series; while Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan made the nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Sola Sobowale was also listed for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama, Movie or TV Series.

The actor’s exclusion from the nomination list has since sparked outrage online with some claiming that he was deliberately neglected.

Sharing a video of himself on his Instagram page, Remi appreciated his fans for their concerns while congratulating his colleagues and friends who got nominated.

He wrote,“I have been seeing all the tags after the AMVCA nomination announcement. It would be nonchalant not appreciate the love, calls and messages. Thank you kindred,”

“First of, congratulations to all my friends/colleagues this year won’t be great without y’all’s amazing work and effort. God save una, cos if I Dey the categories I for win

“(Joke) before una say otherwise. Let the best man win.”