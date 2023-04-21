Actor Charles Okocha disappointed with daughter for drinking ‘garri’

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha has expressed his displeasure seeing his daughter Mercy Okocha drinking a local delicacy, garri.

The actor, in an affectation of disappointment, reprimanded his daughter he caught on garri meal.

The thespian wondered what his celebrity friends would say if they found out that his daughter drinks garri.

In a video posted on Okocha’s Tiktok page, Mercy was seen drinking a bowl of garri while her father complained in the background.

He said, “I’m so disappointed. Just look at my phenomenal daughter, my adorable daughter drinking garri. This is not making sense to me anymore. What will Jay-Z say seeing my daughter drinking this shit?

“See, your father is a brand. What will Jay-Z and Beyonce say? Is this what you take in your boarding school? Let me tell you, your father is a brand mehn, you’ve gotta stop all this shit. I’m so disappointed. I must say this, I’m so disappointed at you momma.”