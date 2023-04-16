Activists, lawyers, others to get justice for man accused, set ablaze over witchcraft in Benue 

By Biodun Busari

The Director of the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW), Dr Leo Igwe, has met the Benue State chapter of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to get justice for Pa Justin Kyadoo who was accused of witchcraft and subsequently set ablaze.

Kyadoo was seized and set on fire by irate in Gwer East in Benue state on January 13, 2023, after they accused him of witchcraft.

He was, however, rescued from the inhumane act by Good Samaritans and rushed to the hospital where he received treatment and escaped death.

The perpetrators of the dastardly act were arrested and arraigned in court, Igwe said.

In his effort to get justice for Kyadoo, the AfAW boss met with some prominent figures of organisations in the state on Friday.

Igwe revealed this to Vanguard on Saturday adding that the step was also to address and tackle cases of human rights violations connected with witch persecution.

Among the stakeholders Igwe met were the Acting state coordinator, of NHRC Benue, Dr Joseph Wanshe; the chair, of the National Bar Association (NBA) Benue chapter, Barr Mainuma Ikwulono; the International Federation of Woman Lawyers (FIDA) vice chair, Barr Amine Debbie; and the Nigerian Medical Association, Benue state (NMA) chair, Dr Usha Anenga.

Yesterday, the Director of the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) and the Legal Adviser, Barr. James Ibor visited Makurdi.

“We met with the Chairman of the Benue State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Acting Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, and the Vice Chair of the Federation of International Women Lawyers.

“We also met with a victim of witch persecution, Pa Justin Kyadoo, whom we are supporting. We are building a partnership with these groups to address and curb cases of human rights abuses linked to witch persecution. We hope that the Benue state government will accept the hand of cooperation and partnership we have extended to them.”

