Access Bank partners Kidpreneur Africa on financial literacy in children

By Tunde Oso

ACCESS Bank has partnered with 9ijakids and Kidpreneur Africa, to promote financial literacy among children in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

The week-long Global Money Week 2023 initiative was aimed at equipping young children with the knowledge and skills they need to make sound financial decisions included financial literacy sessions was held in 150 schools across four countries, with over 2,000 financial literacy resources distributed to the students.

Speaking on the importance of financial literacy for children, Mrs Juliet Vincent-Obi, the executive director of Kidpreneur Africa and an organizer of Global Money Week, highlighted financial literacy’s role in promoting economic growth.

She said, “We believe by equipping children with the necessary financial skills, we are not only helping them become financially responsible adults but also reducing the inequality gap in our societies.

Similarly, Titi Adewusi- Co-Founder of 9ijakids and one of the organizers of the Global Money Week initiative, said, “Studies have shown that children who receive financial education early in life are more likely to make better financial decisions as adults. This is why we are passionate about educating children on financial literacy using fun and interactive methods.

This is the third year that Access Bank has partnered with 9ijakids and Kidpreneur Africa for the Global Money Week initiative, demonstrating their commitment to promoting financial literacy and economic growth in Africa.

Through partnerships like these, Access Bank is helping to create a brighter future for Africa, where financial literacy is the norm, and everyone has the opportunity to achieve financial well-being.