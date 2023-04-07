A blessed Easter to you!

EASTER is a three-day event but which in Nigeria stretches to the fourth day because of the national holidays attached to it. It is the direct opposite of Christmas which marks the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ on December 25. Easter is a very important event in the lives of Christians because it is a solemn occasion to remember the passion, crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ.

It is the classic depiction of sadness and joy in one event, the wonderful story of God made man, born of a virgin maiden, who lived His 33 years on earth without sin but gave His life on the cross of Calvary for the redemption of sins. A wealthy nobleman, Joseph of Arimathea, volunteered the tomb he had prepared for himself for Jesus’s interment. Early on the third day, God resurrected Jesus, thus making Him the First fruit among those who accept Him as their Lord and Saviour to look forward to their own resurrection when they die.

Thematically embedded in this fascinating story are the core principles of true Christianity: love, repentance, reconciliation, self-sacrifice, humility, compassion, selflessness, hope and total submission to the will of the Almighty God. These are principles of living which other religions sometimes also harp on for their adherents to imbibe in order to make for a godly, peaceful, harmonious and progressive society that works for everyone irrespective of their social standing.

Nigeria is in great turmoil because our people and their leaders have abandoned these heavenly attributes and examples laid down by Jesus Christ. Because we lack these qualities, we have been unable to build a country that works for everyone. We only have a country full of domineering demons who cheat, kill, destroy, intimidate and dehumanise the rest in mindless pursuits of selfish interests. In the end, not even the oppressors are happy or contented. Contentment does not reside in the primitive accumulation of power and material wealth. In the end, all are vanity.

The just concluded general elections brought out the worst in Nigerians because of the desperation by those in power to keep themselves in power against the people’s wishes. Nigeria’s restoration can only be possible through the voluntary self-sacrifice that Jesus Christ demonstrated 2,023 years ago and thusly lit the candle that birthed the largest religious faithful in world. Nigeria cannot succeed unless it casts off its toga of criminal enterprise and undergoes a Christ-like resurrection experience.

Meanwhile, for those who are travelling for family and communal reunions, please be guided by the need to obey all road regulations. The Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC, has been drumming this. This is the moment for sober reflections and moderation for those who celebrate.

A blessed Easter to all!