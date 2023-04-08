8 killed in Southern Kaduna fresh attack

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

An attack by suspected terrorists on the Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has claimed no fewer than eight lives.

The attack happened at about 9p.m. on Wednesday, journalists were told.

It is coming weeks after a similar attack on the Langson community in the same local government area that claimed no fewer than 10 lives.

Atak’Njei is the community housing the palace of the Atyap paramount ruler, Agwatyap.

The National President, Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, Mr Sam Timbuwak Achie, has condemned the attack which he called “barbaric”.

However, he called on security operatives to fish out those behind the series of attacks in Atyapland.

The council chairman, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Mr Francis Sani Zimbo, said the injured were currently receiving treatment at different hospitals in the area.

Attacks on Southern Kaduna have left many dead and scores injured over the past few years, a development that has kept the military on its toes, despite allegations and blames of not doing enough to end incessant attacks in that volatile part of Kaduna State.