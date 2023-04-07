7 die, 18 injured in Lagos-Ibadan auto crash

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta— No fewer than seven persons were, yesterday, burnt beyond recognition, in an auto crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The accident, according to a statement by the FRSC Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, occurred few metres after Sapade Bridge, around 9:21 in the morning

Okpe said 27 persons were involved in the accident, comprising 25 male adults, two female adults and a female child.

She said 18 persons, including 17 male adults and a female adult sustained injuries.

Okpe said two vehicles, with number plate BWR762PV, a Sienna bus and a Mazda bus with number plate, BDN18 LG, were involved in the accident.

She noted that “the suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus driver who drove against traffic and collided with the Mazda bus and unfortunately there was a fire outbreak.”

She said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere and Idera Hospital, Sagamu.