$460,000 forfeiture: You can’t rewrite history, Atiku’s aide tells Tinubu

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, has described the attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to present the $460,000 drug money forfeiture as one relating to tax evasion as a futile attempt to rewrite history.

Shaibu in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, noted that after “the lies told by Tinubu and his surrogates,” the truth has finally been unravelled through the processes filed by the APC at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Shaibu said, “Festus Keyamo had gone on national television to say that Tinubu’s forfeiture of $460,000 was based on tax obligations. ““At least, they have now finally admitted that the forfeiture was in relation to a drug trafficking case even though Tinubu did not admit guilt.

“But what has been established is that Justice John Nordberg ordered on October 4, 1993 that the funds in the amount of $460,000 held in First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent the proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S. 1956 and 1957.

“Tinubu should know that he cannot outrun his past. He was investigated in relation to heroin trafficking.

“He had millions of dollars in his account while on a salary of $2,500 monthly, and he forfeited part of it in order to escape jail. These are the facts. Elections are over, and he should stop lying to Nigerians.

He said Keyamo’s lack of understanding of the legal proceedings was one of the reasons he failed as a prosecutor with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“Festus Keyamo’s law degree really needs to be investigated. One wonders how he even became a senior advocate. He went on national television to say the $460,000 was a fine for not paying taxes.

“Now, Tinubu is telling the Election Petition Tribunal that the money in question was forfeited as part of a court decree in relation to his drug case.

“No wonder Keyamo lost so many high profile cases with the EFCC while he was a prosecutor.

“Elections are over, but Tinubu is still trying to deceive Nigerians. Is he saying the millions of dollars found in his account just magically appeared there just as his aide said on live television that the bullion vans found on his premises ahead of the 2019 poll erroneously found their way there?

“Tinubu should stop taking Nigerians for a ride. Let him explain the business he did in order to have such a humongous sum of money in his account.”

Shaibu added that a Tinubu presidency would represent a setback in the fight against narcotics, given his antecedents and his open admission that he lived with known drug kingpins.

He implored US authorities to set aside diplomatic protocols and furnish the Nigerian judiciary with all information relating to the trial and verdict of the US investigation of Tinubu over drug dealings and his forfeiture of the sum of $460, 000.